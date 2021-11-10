Kriti Sanon tries action for the first time in Ganapath

For the first time in her career Kriti Sanon will be doing some heavy-duty action sequences for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. And Kriti is kicked about her kickass avatar. “It’s my first proper action film. I had to prepare for that. I’ve never done action before. I look athletic, but I am not.”
She considers herself lucky to be able to learn new skills while preparing for a character. “It’s just so nice that we actors get to learn on the job, and get paid for it. I am enjoying the prep process. I get to do stunts, ride a bike, doing a chase. I am thrilled about it.”
The film is being shot in the UK.
