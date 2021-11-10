Kriti Sanon tries action for the first time in Ganapath

For the first time in her career Kriti Sanon will be doing some heavy-duty action sequences for Vikas Bahl's Ganapath. And Kriti is kicked about her kickass avatar. “It’s my first proper action film. I had to prepare for that. I’ve never done action before. I look athletic, but I am not.”

She considers herself lucky to be able to learn new skills while preparing for a character. “It’s just so nice that we actors get to learn on the job, and get paid for it. I am enjoying the prep process. I get to do stunts, ride a bike, doing a chase. I am thrilled about it.”

Kriti also re-unites with her hero from her debut film in Ganapath. “I am working with Tiger Shroff after seven years. He was my first leading man. We’ve both grown as actors and human beings. It’s like old times, but different.”

The film is being shot in the UK.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s futuristic action thriller Ganapath’s UK schedule begins; makers share a new jaw-dropping action video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results