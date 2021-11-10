Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty set Singham 3 against the backdrop of Article 370 in Kashmir

Ajay Devgn as Singham is iconic, no two ways about it. Be it the franchise or his appearance in Simmba and Sooryavanshi, the actor always stole the show with his walk and aura. We at Bollywood Hungama now bring you an exclusive scoop on Singham 3.

"Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had been contemplating on multiple ideas for making Singham 3 and they have finally zeroed in on a subject that's not just hard hitting but also relevant. The third instalment of Singham will be set in Kashmir against the backdrop of Article 370 being revoked by the Government of India. It will take references from true events and also showcase how this move of the government has shaken the terror outfits," a source working on the project told informed Bollywood Hungama. If one closely watched Sooryavanshi, there is a reference to this in one of the dialogues too, with cops explaining how Article 370 being revoked has resulted in putting a major barrier on the entry of terrorists in Kashmir. "It is this thought which will be taken forward in Singham 3 with Bajirao Singham leading from the front."

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be shooting for Singham 3 at real locations of Kashmir, with Singham fighting the anti-national elements to bring in peace. The draft is being worked up and the makers are all set to take the film on floors next year in September. "It's going to be an Independence Day 2023 release on the big screen. Like always, Shetty will shoot the film in a quick span at Kashmir, Delhi and Goa," the source further told us.

This will be the biggest film of Shetty's cop universe and the director wants to take the iron man of his universe, Singham, to another level in terms of stature. "Singham is the most impactful character for Rohit Shetty and he wants to take things a notch higher with Singham 3. He is closely working on not just the script, but also designing realistic big scale action. Get set for the biggest and best cop universe film with Singham 3."

