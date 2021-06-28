Indian Olympic Association agrees partnership with MPL

Indian Olympic Association agrees ‘US$1m’ principal partnership with MPL

Short-term deal also covers next year’s Commonwealth Games.

IOA recently cancelled its technical partnership with Li Ning

Indian Olympics body also signs deals with JSW Group and Amul

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), named mobile gaming and esports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) as its new principal sponsor, in a deal worth a reported I₹8 crore (US$1 million).

Through its MPL Sports Foundation, the Bangalore-based platform has become the principal partner of the IOA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The contract also covers the 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games. Sports and 'athleisure' brand MPL Sports was also named the official kit partner for the Indian contingents for both the 2022 events.

The announcement follows the recent withdrawal by the IOA from its sponsorship contract with Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning.

Indian Olympic Association drops Li Ning as technical supplier

MPL Sports Foundation is the philanthropic arm of MPL, which aims to democratise access to sports and esports in India, as well as develop the national sports ecosystem more broadly.

Sai Srinivas, co-founder and chief executive MPL said: “India has the potential to become a global sports superpower. We are honoured to partner with IOA and hope that this will be a long-standing association. We look forward to working together to develop the future of sports in India.”

Meanwhile, the IOA has also revealed the JSW Group, a US$12 billion Indian conglomerate, as another sponsor for the country’s Tokyo Olympics delegation.

Under the terms of the agreement, JSW Group, has pledged a sponsorship amount of I₹1 crore (US$130,000), to the IOA.

The IOA also confirmed a deal with diary giant