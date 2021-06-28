Bruce Springsteen opens the Broadway Show

It was a big week in New York theatre as Bruce Springsteen opened a Broadway show for the first time in 15 months to a fully vaccinated crowd. While theatre has continued in various forms throughout the pandemic, seeing the return of a show to one of the major commercial centers of the industry was an important step from an economic and emotional standpoint. While the UK continues to struggle to finalize plans to fully reopen – there was also further progress on the West End as Cinderella entered previews, albeit to a slightly reduced audience.
