Maserati to join formula E

Italian car manufacturer Maserati has announced that it will join electric single seater series Formula E from season nine, which marks the debut of the championship’s Gen3 cars.

Maserati’s arrival in Formula E marks the manufacturer’s return to single seater competition after 60 years. It will be the first Italian manufacturer to join the series.

Maserati has a rich heritage in motorsport, participating in Formula One in the 1950s as well as GT Racing.

In addition, the manufacturer’s entry into Formula E has been inspired by a drive to progress its electric vehicle (EV) operations.

The team’s entry comes as a welcome relief for Formula E following the departures of Audi and BMW, in addition to Mercedes confirming it will leave the series at the end of the 2021/22 season.

“We are very proud to be back where we belong as protagonists in the world of racing,” said Davide Grosso, chief executive of Maserati.

“We are powered by passion and innovative by nature. We have a long history of world-class excellence in competition and we are ready to drive performance in the future.

“In the race for more performance, luxury, and innovation, Folgore – our electrified line and it is the purest expression of Maserati. That’s why we decided to go back to racing in the FIA Formula E World Championship, meeting our customers in the city centres of the world, taking the Trident forward into the future.”

Jamie Reigle, chief executive of Formula E, added: “We are delighted Maserati will join the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and play a defining role reimagining the future of motorsport.

“Formula E races in the heart of the most iconic cities in the world and is followed passionately by a progressive global audience. Our millions of fans will be thrilled to see Maserati line up on the grid as one of the world’s elite electric car brands.”