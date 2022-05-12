Miami Grand Prix 2022 smashes viewership record

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 12, 2022

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix racked up an average viewership of 2.6 million on commercial network ABC, the largest ever audience for a live Formula One broadcast on US television.

The figure smashed the previous record for a live race telecast in the US, when 1.74 million tuned in on ESPN to watch Michael Schumacher win the 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Viewership for the Miami Grand Prix peaked at 2.9 million. The race also performed strongly in the 18 to 49 demographic, averaging 735,000 viewers.