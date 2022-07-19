Yuzuru Hanyu retires

This article was last updated on July 19, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Yuzuru Hanyu concludes her career after two Olympic gold medals in figure skating.

Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion in figure skating, has announced his retirement from the sport. Several injuries have plagued the Japanese in recent years.

At a news appearance in Tokyo on Tuesday, the 27-year-old skating legend declared, “I will no longer compete in contests.” Also, “I can state with absolute certainty that I will not be able to miss the excitement of the games.”

Defending champion Hanyu won gold in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. His title was also extended in Pyeongchang, four years later. Due to an ankle problem, he finished no higher than fourth in Beijing last year.

“When I returned home from the Beijing Games, I was unable to skate due to an ankle injury.” That got me to thinking about a number of things, and it dawned on me that I don’t have to keep pushing myself to the limit. “

Pre-match preparations earn him the moniker “the Ice Prince” in Japan. When he got to the edge of the ice, he carried a tissue box moulded into the form of Winnie the Pooh. For years, he has gotten soft toys from the bear after completing a good freestyle routine.

I am not sad and I want to keep working hard, “Hanyu stated. In a statement to his supporters, he said that he would continue to skate.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.