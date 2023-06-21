First Teams for Tour de France Known: View All Participants Here

This article was last updated on June 21, 2023
Uno-X, Groupama-FDJ and Lotto Dstny are the first teams to announce their selection for the Tour de France. In this post you will find an overview of the field of participants so far. The Tour starts on July 1 in Bilbao, Spain.
Uno-X (Norway)
Alexander Kristoff (Norway), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway), Rasmus Tiller (Norway), Jonas Gregaard (Denmark), Anthon Charmig (Denmark), Torstein Traeen (Norway), Søren Waerenskjold (Norway), Jonas Abrahamsen (Norway)
AG2R-Citroën (France)
Not yet known
Alpecin-Deceuninck (Belgium)
Not yet known
Arkea-Samsic (France)
Not yet known
Astana-Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan)
Not yet known
Bahrain Victorious (Bahrain)
Not yet known
BORA-hansgrohe (Germany)
Not yet known
Cofidis (France)
Not yet known
DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands)
Not yet known
EF Education-EasyPost (United States)
Not yet known
Groupama-FDJ (France)
David Gaudu (France), Kevin Enjoys (Luxembourg), Olivier Le Gac (France), Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Valentin Madouas (France), Quentin Pacher (France), Thibaut Pinot (France) and Lars van den Berg (Netherlands)
INEOS Grenadiers (Great Britain)
Not yet known
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Mexico)
Not yet known
Jayco-AlUla (Australia)
Not yet known
Jumbo Visma (Netherlands)
Not yet known
Lidl Trek (United States)
Not yet known
Movistar (Spain)
Not yet known
Soudal Quick-Step (Belgium)
Not yet known
Team UAE (United Arab Emirates)
Not yet known
Israel-Premier Tech (Israel)
Not yet known
Lotto Dstny (Belgium)
Caleb Ewan (Australia), Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), Maxim Van Gils (Belgium), Jasper De Buyst (Belgium), Florian Vermeersch (Belgium), Frederik Frison (Belgium), Jacopo Guarnieri (Italy) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
Team TotalEnergies (France)
Not yet known
