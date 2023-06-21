First Teams for Tour de France Known: View All Participants Here

This article was last updated on June 21, 2023

Uno-X, Groupama-FDJ and Lotto Dstny are the first teams to announce their selection for the Tour de France. In this post you will find an overview of the field of participants so far. The Tour starts on July 1 in Bilbao, Spain.

Uno-X (Norway)

Alexander Kristoff (Norway), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway), Rasmus Tiller (Norway), Jonas Gregaard (Denmark), Anthon Charmig (Denmark), Torstein Traeen (Norway), Søren Waerenskjold (Norway), Jonas Abrahamsen (Norway)

AG2R-Citroën (France)

Not yet known

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Belgium)

Not yet known

Arkea-Samsic (France)

Not yet known

Astana-Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan)

Not yet known

Bahrain Victorious (Bahrain)

Not yet known

BORA-hansgrohe (Germany)

Not yet known

Cofidis (France)

Not yet known

DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands)

Not yet known

EF Education-EasyPost (United States)

Not yet known

Groupama-FDJ (France)

David Gaudu (France), Kevin Enjoys (Luxembourg), Olivier Le Gac (France), Stefan Küng (Switzerland), Valentin Madouas (France), Quentin Pacher (France), Thibaut Pinot (France) and Lars van den Berg (Netherlands)

INEOS Grenadiers (Great Britain)

Not yet known

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Mexico)

Not yet known

Jayco-AlUla (Australia)

Not yet known

Jumbo Visma (Netherlands)

Not yet known

Lidl Trek (United States)

Not yet known

Movistar (Spain)

Not yet known

Soudal Quick-Step (Belgium)

Not yet known

Team UAE (United Arab Emirates)

Not yet known

Israel-Premier Tech (Israel)

Not yet known

Lotto Dstny (Belgium)

Caleb Ewan (Australia), Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), Maxim Van Gils (Belgium), Jasper De Buyst (Belgium), Florian Vermeersch (Belgium), Frederik Frison (Belgium), Jacopo Guarnieri (Italy) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)

Team TotalEnergies (France)

Not yet known

