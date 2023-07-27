Lorena Wiebes forced to withdraw from Tour de France

This article was last updated on July 27, 2023

Dutch cyclist Lorena Wiebes, who won the third stage of the Tour de France Femmes last week, has been forced to withdraw from the race due to stomach problems. As a result, she will miss the last four stages of the prestigious French stage race.

Sporting Loss for Team SD Worx

Wiebes’ absence is a sporting loss for Team SD Worx, as there were still opportunities for sprint finishes in the remaining stages. However, medical concerns take priority, and the team fully supports her decision to prioritize her health.

Sports director Danny Stam expressed his disappointment, saying, “Of course, this is a sporting loss for Team SD Worx, because there were still sprint opportunities. But health always comes first.”

Missed Sprint Opportunities

The fifth stage, which takes place today, offers opportunities for a mass sprint. However, without Wiebes, Team SD Worx will have to rely on their other sprinters to contest the stage.

Wiebes’ Impressive Track Record

With her withdrawal from the Tour de France, Wiebes’ tally of stage victories in the race remains at three. Last year, she claimed two stage wins, including the very first stage after the return of a full-fledged Tour for women, making her the record holder for the most stage victories in the Tour.

In addition to her success in the Tour de France Femmes, Wiebes also left her mark at the Giro Donne earlier this month, where she secured a stage victory before departing to prepare for the Tour de France.

Throughout the year, the Dutch sprinter has amassed a total of nine victories, showcasing her exceptional talent and dominance in the field.

Additional Health Concerns in the Tour de France

Wiebes’ withdrawal due to stomach problems adds to the list of health concerns surrounding the Tour de France. Throughout the race, cyclists are subjected to grueling physical demands, often leading to injuries and illnesses.

Riders must carefully balance their training, recovery, and nutrition to stay in peak condition throughout the race. While it is disappointing for Wiebes and her team to miss out on further sprint opportunities, it serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing well-being and maintaining a healthy body.

The Tour de France Femmes, formerly known as La Course, is an annual women’s road cycling race that takes place in conjunction with the Tour de France. It provides a platform for female cyclists to showcase their skills and compete for stage victories and overall classification.

Looking Ahead

As Wiebes recovers from her stomach problems, her focus will likely shift towards upcoming races and future goals. With her impressive track record and undeniable talent, she will undoubtedly continue to make her mark in the cycling world.

In the meantime, the Tour de France Femmes will continue with the remaining stages, offering opportunities for other riders to shine and claim victories. The race serves as a platform for the world’s best female cyclists to showcase their skills and inspire the next generation of riders.

As the Tour de France Femmes reaches its conclusion, the cycling world eagerly awaits the outcome of the remaining stages and celebrates the achievements of all the riders who have participated in this prestigious event.

In the face of adversity and setbacks, athletes like Wiebes demonstrate the resilience and determination that are essential in the world of professional cycling. Despite her withdrawal, her victories and accomplishments remind us of her remarkable talent and her ability to overcome challenges.

