This article was last updated on July 26, 2023

Spain leaves little of Zambia at World Cup, Japan also to eighth finals

Spain convincingly qualified for the eighth finals of the World Cup on Wednesday. The team of national coach Jorge Vilda left no stone unturned from Zambia: 5-0. Group mate Japan also continues thanks to a simple victory over Costa Rica.

Spain dominates Zambia

Spain was done with Zambia after fifteen minutes of play in Auckland, New Zealand. Teresa Abelleira Duenas opened the scoring at Eden Park by placing the ball into the top corner with a beautiful bang.

Zambia had not yet recovered from the goal or it was already 2-0. Alexia Putellas had a great cross in the house, which was promoted to goal by Jenifer Hermoso with a header.

After the break, Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer (2x) and again Hermoso made it 5-0. In addition, a Spanish goal was disallowed for offside. Spain had already won the first group match against Costa Rica 3-0.

Zambia’s struggle continues

Zambia also lost its first World Cup match against Japan 5-0. The African team decides in the last group match against Costa Rica which country finishes last in group C.

Japan dominates Costa Rica

Japan had little trouble with Costa Rica in Dunedin. After 25 minutes, Maria Paula Coto Gonzalez mistimed a tackle during an attack by Japan, after which the freed Hikaru Naomoto scored with a slider.

After half an hour, the team of national coach Futoshi Ikeda was already on a roll thanks to a beautiful individual action by Aoba Fujino. The attacker cut defender Maria Elizondo and outwitted keeper Daniela Solera Vega in the short corner.

Japan had plenty of chances to extend the score, but Costa Rica limited the damage. In the last group match, Spain and Japan will battle for the group win.

