This article was last updated on September 5, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

FIA concludes investigation and finds compliance across the board

After months of investigation by a special committee, the motorsport federation FIA has determined that all Formula 1 teams, including Red Bull Racing, have adhered to the budget limit set for the 2022 season. This comes as a relief to Red Bull, who faced penalties for exceeding the budget limit in 2021.

Penalties faced by Red Bull Racing in 2021

Last year, Red Bull Racing found themselves in hot water after surpassing the budget limit. Consequently, the team was fined over 7 million euros and faced certain restrictions. One of the restrictions included a reduction in wind tunnel time, which affected aerodynamic development.

The FIA determined that Red Bull had exceeded the approved budget of 145 million dollars (equivalent to 135 million euros) for the year 2021 by 1.6 percent, which amounted to 2.3 million dollars. However, the motorsport federation clarified that Red Bull had not engaged in fraudulent activities.

Demands for penalties from competing teams

At the time, various teams and drivers voiced concerns over Red Bull’s violation of the budget limit. Mercedes, in particular, hoped for a substantial penalty for their rival team. This sentiment stemmed from the intense rivalry between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, culminating in Verstappen winning his first world title in 2021 by defeating Hamilton in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen’s dominance and pursuit of a third world title

In the current season, Max Verstappen continues his impressive performance and is well on his way to securing his third world title. Following a record-breaking streak of ten consecutive victories, Verstappen currently holds a commanding lead of 145 points over his teammate Sergio Pérez, who has 219 points. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin currently sits in third place with 170 points.

With Red Bull Racing’s adherence to the budget limit for the 2022 season, the team can focus on maintaining their lead and securing the championship for Verstappen.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.