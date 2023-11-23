Verstappen Looks Forward to 2024

This article was last updated on November 23, 2023

Verstappen aims to maintain winning streak

Max Verstappen will aim for his nineteenth victory of the season in the final race of 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The three-time champion hopes to continue that winning streak in 2024, but knows his dominance will end at some point.

Improving strengths and weaknesses

“It will be difficult to maintain the lead we now have,” the Limburger looked at the supremacy of his Red Bull RB19. “But we are also working hard to improve the car for next year. We know the weaknesses, but we also want to improve our strengths.”

According to Verstappen, these weaknesses mainly came to light in Singapore, but also in Las Vegas. “Just look at Singapore. We have a relatively difficult time on street circuits. We can really get better in slow corners and over bumps and curbs.”

‘An absurd number’

With his nineteenth victory of the season, Verstappen could surpass Sebastian Vettel, his predecessor at Red Bull who, like the Dutchman, has 53 victories. “That is an absurd number,” says the reigning champion. “But it was also an absurd year, so it would be very nice to make it.”

Of all the victories this season, three stand out for Verstappen. “Winning in Miami was great,” he pointed out after beating teammate Sergio Pérez, starting from ninth on the grid. “That one was important.”

“Winning in Zandvoort in front of your own audience was great,” Verstappen continued. “And win in Suzuka, after that bad weekend in Singapore.”

Long flight and time difference difficult for drivers

The drivers traveled to Abu Dhabi from Las Vegas, with a long flight and a time difference of twelve hours. Verstappen wants to put that on the agenda for after 2024. The calendar is already set for next year.

Verstappen does not want to make a story out of the Hamilton issue

In Abu Dhabi, the Dutchman refused to comment on the story that Lewis Hamilton had previously approached Red Bull. “I don’t want to turn this into a Lewis story at all. It really doesn’t matter to me who sits next to me,” Verstappen said.

