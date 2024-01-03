Luc ter Haar wins Marathon Skating

This article was last updated on January 3, 2024
Ter Haar takes marathon title after crash in final lap
Fisherman alert
After sixty laps, a group tried to break away several times, but each of them did not get the desired space from the large peloton or lacked the strength to persevere as the race progressed. Attempts to demolish Visser, who regularly closed a gap while driving alertly, did not really get off the ground.
Hectic
Gelling remained within firing range and eventually had to capitulate. A bunch sprint was going to make the decision, that much seemed clear. However, in the hectic pace, a number of leaders crashed in the penultimate corner, including Visser and Gary Hekman, who raced to the title in 2020 and also had nefarious plans for today.
