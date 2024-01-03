Luc ter Haar wins Marathon Skating

This article was last updated on January 3, 2024

The battle for the national marathon skating title was surprisingly won by Luc ter Haar in the men’s race. The 30-year-old Heerenveener benefited from a crash in the final lap in Leeuwarden, which cost the lives of a number of favorites. Evert Hoolwerf fell just short of title extension.

After sixty laps, a group tried to break away several times, but each of them did not get the desired space from the large peloton or lacked the strength to persevere as the race progressed. Attempts to demolish Visser, who regularly closed a gap while driving alertly, did not really get off the ground.

Hectic

Gelling remained within firing range and eventually had to capitulate. A bunch sprint was going to make the decision, that much seemed clear. However, in the hectic pace, a number of leaders crashed in the penultimate corner, including Visser and Gary Hekman, who raced to the title in 2020 and also had nefarious plans for today.