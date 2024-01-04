Rafael Nadal Advances to Brisbane Quarter-finals

This article was last updated on January 4, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Tennis player Rafael Nadal has qualified for the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Brisbane without too much difficulty. Against local hero Jason Kubler, born in Australia’s third largest city, the Spaniard scored 6-1, 6-2.

Nadal made his return on Tuesday after almost a year of injuries and then had quite a difficult time with Austrian Dominic Thiem. The former world number one wasted no time against Kubler from the start.

Within no time, Nadal had gotten his first break and it was 3-0. Kubler, number 63 in the world, then seemed to win his own game, but after a few deuces, Nadal also won the fourth game with a beautiful backhand smash.

After Kubler had been treated for a painful arm at 5-0, he finally managed to win his first game. The Australian then seemed to push through, taking a 40-0 lead in Nadal’s game, but he then showed that he still had his never-ending fighting spirit.

The Spaniard scored five points in a row and ended the first set in style.

The spectators had to wait a while before the second set started because Kubler had to be treated again and Nadal took a little too long to visit the toilet. It earned the Spaniard a warning, which he received with a laugh, but when the game started again, he was immediately serious.

He broke Kubler at love and then steadily expanded his lead. At 3-1 in Nadal’s favor, the Spaniard cleared another break point and when he broke Kubler again at 4-2, the Australian’s resistance was finally broken. On his second match point, Nadal then concluded the match with a tight backhand winner.

Thompson through after walkover

Nadal will meet another Australian in the quarter-finals. Jordan Thompson, number 58 in the world, did not have to play against fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert. The Frenchman withdrew due to fever and stomach complaints.

“He couldn’t swallow anything at breakfast,” said his coach Jérémy Chardy. “He hasn’t been able to eat for two days and is probably dehydrated, we don’t want him to get injured.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.