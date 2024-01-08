Chinese heavyweight boxer, Zhilei Zhang keen on Kiwi Joseph Parker showdown

This article was last updated on January 8, 2024

Joseph Parker’s defeat of wilder has unsurprisingly put a target on the Kiwi’s back.

Parker completely outclassed former world champion Wilder (43-3-1, 42 KOs) in the co-main event of last month’s big ‘Day of Reckoning’ card in Saudi Arabia, re-establishing his credentials as one of the world’s top heavyweights.

The stunning result at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena not only boosted the Aucklander’s standings, it also scuppered long-held plans to match American Wilder against British superstar Anthony Joshua in March.

Joshua is rumoured to be weighing up a lucrative fight against former UFC champion Frances Ngannoulater.

Zhilei Zhang, who owns two knockout wins over Joe Joyce, is keen on a fight with Joseph Parker.

That scenario leaves Parker looking to continue his new-found momentum after recording his recent wins.

The New Zealander’s manager, David Higgins, is currently weighing up his fighter’s options as the sport’s glamour division prepares to crown an undisputed champion for the first time since 1999, when Tyson Fury (WBC) and Oleksandr Usyk (IBF, WBO and WBA) meet for all the belts next month.

And one man who is ready and willing to face Parker is Chinese boxer Zhang an Olympic silver medallist who has emerged as a serious contender in recent times.

‘Big Bang’ Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) put his name firmly on the map last year when he recorded back-to-back knockout victories over Joe Joyce

Now 40, the 6ft 6in southpaw is the mandatory challenger for the WBO belt held by Usyk, but is not content to sit and wait for his title shot and is seeking his next challeng.

Joseph Parker put a beating on Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia to reaffirm his world-class credentials.

With Fury and Usyk locked into a two-fight deal and Joshua and Hrgovic seemingly entertaining other matchups, Zhang has earmarked Parker as a potential dance partner in early 2024.

The New Jersey-based boxer watched Parker dismantle Wilder in brutal fashion and was impressed by what he saw.

“Parker might be a good option,” said Zhang, whose only defeat came in a disputed points loss to Croatia’s Hrgovic in August 2022.

“Right now, he’s hot. Everybody is looking at him like he’s really good.

”If I can’t get any of those guys then Joseph Parker would be a good option.”

