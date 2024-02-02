Lewis Hamilton making a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari

This article was last updated on February 2, 2024
Lewis Hamilton will make a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, BBC Sport understands.
A number of sources say a deal for seven-time world champion Hamilton to join Charles Leclerc at Maranello from 2025 has been agreed.
Ferrari and Mercedes have refused to comment.
Mercedes F1 staff were told in a meeting with team principal Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison on Thursday afternoon.
The move could be announced officially as early as Thursday evening.
Hamilton, 39, signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes only last summer. His contract is understood to have contained a break clause after one year, which Hamilton has chosen to exercise.
