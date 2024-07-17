This article was last updated on July 17, 2024

Hockey player Seve van Ass fought his way to the Games: ‘Framing about age is very annoying’

It was really there: Seve van Ass. The 228-time hockey international saw his name among the sixteen players that national coach Jeroen Delmée selected. After Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021, it will now be Paris 2024. The veteran in midfield had to make a deep effort, after he was not included in the team that became European champions in Germany in 2023 – due to injuries.

“I fought incredibly hard for it. I am proud and happy that I can stand there. Of course I also had doubts: will it work? In the end I will be there.”

Although the injuries disappeared, the misery on the field was even greater for the 32-year-old midfielder: his team HGC was relegated from the main league for the first time in history.

Suddenly nothing was obvious anymore for the golden boy. It made him think. “It was a reset moment. What can I still tighten, change, improve? I have changed a few things, including my strength program and that I can move smoothly on the hockey field.”

The Olympic selection

Goal: Pirmin Blaak (Orange-Red)

Defense: Lars Balk (Kampong), Justen Blok (Rotterdam), Jip Janssen (Kampong), Joep de Mol (Orange-Red), Floris Wortelboer (Bloemendaal)

Midfield: Seve van Ass (HGC), Jorrit Croon (Bloemendaal), Jonas de Geus (Kampong), Floris Middendorp (Amsterdam), Derck de Vilder (Kampong)

Attack: Thierry Brinkman (Bloemendaal), Koen Bijen (Den Bosch), Thijs van Dam (Rotterdam), Tjep Hoedemakers (Rotterdam), Duco Telgenkamp (Kampong)

Reserve list: Steijn van Heijningen (Rotterdam), Derk Meijer (Rotterdam), Tijmen Reyenga (Orange-Red)

Van Ass is the most experienced hockey player at the Dutch team, but also 32 years old. National coach Delmée wanted to rejuvenate and selected, among others top scorer of all time Jeroen Hertzberger (38) no longer. It did not make Van Ass extra nervous for this selection, but the focus on age could be removed.

“Age is sometimes really used against you in top sports, as Hertzberger said. I have not experienced that myself, but I do notice that people around me start to think that you are old or worn out, while that may not be an issue at all. is.”

Does he consider himself old? Not really, is the answer. “Tennis player Novak Djokovic is 37, Federer (who retired at the age of 41) has lasted a long time. Ages are increasing because athletes handle their bodies better.”

‘Framing age’

Then suddenly fiercely: “I find the whole framing in terms of age very annoying. I didn’t feel that way from the team and staff, but the media and people around it are more concerned with it. It irritated me that you are confronted with it more often.”

What will his role be now in Paris, within the team? “I think I want and need to show my level and show boys what they can expect in terms of extra attention, pressure and expectations.”

Express train speed

National coach Delmée is happy with Van Ass. “Seve has done well. His fitness was a minus in the run-up to the European Championship, but this year he has not had any problems. He has forced himself to be allowed to participate.”

Tomorrow the hockey players will play the second and final away match against India (number 7 in the FIH world rankings, the Netherlands tops the list).

