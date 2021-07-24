Rugby Sevens to air on Fox Sports

New league will feature a number of players representing USA at Tokyo Olympics

Coverage available on Fox’s sports channels, Fox Sports app and website

The pilot season of Premier Rugby Sevens will be available on Fox Sports as part of a new domestic broadcast deal.

Fans in the United States will be able to access the league’s coverage on both the FS1 and FS2 pay-TV channels, as well as the Fox Sports app and website.

Known as PR7s, the new league will feature six men’s teams and four women’s teams playing multiple games in a single location, with the first host city, dates and team names yet to be revealed.

Numerous men’s and women’s sevens players from the US Olympic squad have already signed to join the league, which starts this autumn.

Owen Scannell, founder and chief executive of Premier Rugby Sevens, said: “When we founded PR7s, we envisioned the top North American players competing on a national stage to showcase the most electric sport on the planet.

"Our relationship with Fox Sports ensures existing rugby fans, and new fans alike, will receive high-quality content and live telecasts across top tier platforms.

“The announcement also provides a variety of sponsorship opportunities for partners to align with a sport and a league that is perfect for the next generation of young fans.”