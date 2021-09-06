Rugby World Cup Broadcast Rights

France’s TF1 pockets domestic rights to Rugby World Cup 2023

Broadcast deal with World Rugby also includes next year’s postponed women’s World Cup.

Network to provide free-to-air coverage of both events

TF1 has broadcast the Rugby World Cup since 1991

French free-to-air broadcaster TF1 has secured the rights to televise the next two editions of the Rugby World Cup, rugby union’s flagship international tournament.

The new deal with World Rugby means the commercial network will air the 2021 women’s tournament, which has been rescheduled to take place in New Zealand between 8th October and 12th November 2022, as well as the men’s edition held a year later.

Hosted in TF1’s home market, the Rugby World Cup in France will run from 8th September to 28th October 2023, with World Rugby trumpeting the tournament as ‘the biggest event on the global sporting calendar’ that year.

TF1, a broadcaster of the Rugby World Cup since 1991, has regularly recorded some of its biggest audiences thanks to its tournament coverage. During the final match in 2011, for example, the network saw 18.7 million viewers tune in for France’s defeat to hosts New Zealand.

“We are delighted to be extending our long-standing and successful partnership with TF1 group,” said World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin.

“We have a golden opportunity to reach and inspire new fans across France with Rugby World Cups in 2022 and 2023 and we know that TF1, with their passion and expertise for world-class live sport, will capture the action, the drama, emotion and story behind the matches perfectly.”