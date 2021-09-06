Canada defeats USA in World Cup Rugby Qualifier

It's advantage Canada after the first of two Rugby World Cup qualifiers against the US Eagles ended in a convincing 34-21 victory.

Kingsley Jonesâ€™ side will now take a two-score lead into next Saturdayâ€™s rematch at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colorado as they look to book a date with Sudamerica Rugby (SAR) 3 Naciones winners Uruguay in the next stage of the qualification process.

The aggregate winner of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) 1 play-off between Canada and the USA will take on Los Teros, in another home-and-away series in October, to determine who will go to Rugby World Cup 2023 as Americas 1.

The loser of the RAN 1 play-off will take on Chile, the SAR 3 Naciones runners-up, to keep their RWC 2023 hopes alive with the winner to play in the Americas 2 play-off against the loser of that Americas 1 encounter.

Canada us in a very good position for their second leg against USA in Colorado next Saturday