USA launches bid To host Rugby World Cup

USA Rugby has officially launched its bid to host the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cup

Matches could be held at NFL stadia

USA Rugby also wants to host women’s equivalent in 2029

USA Rugby has officially launched its bid to host the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cup and become the first country in North or South America to stage the tournament.

Cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago and New York have expressed an interested in holding games, some of which would be played in National Football League (NFL) stadiums.

The national governing body is also bidding for the 2029 women’s Rugby World Cup, with January the deadline for submissions for the events.