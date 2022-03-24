Major women’s Six Nations coverage announced

Every Women’s Six Nations match to be shown live as part of ‘comprehensive’ coverage

Six Nations has secured title sponsorship with TikTok

Matches will be shown live in 136 countries

Every single match of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations rugby union championship will be shown live in participating countries for the first time as part of a wider effort to boost the profile and coverage of the tournament.

Viewers in France, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, and the UK have long been treated to live coverage of all matches from the men’s tournament but have often only been able to watch women’s games that involve their country.

Starting this season, broadcast partners have committed to showing all matches on their television or digital platforms. This includes France Televisions, the BBC and S4C, which have the UK rights, RTE and Virgin Media TV, which share games in Ireland, and Sky Italia.

This year’s competition will be the first since 2019 to be held in its entirety after the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were curtailed due to Covid-19.

Organisers are making efforts to ensure this year’s Women’s Six Nations is a success, signing a first-ever title sponsorship with social video platform TikTok and staging the tournament during a dedicated window in the rugby calendar rather than in parallel with the men’s fixtures.

Enhanced media coverage is a significant part of this drive and, in total, the 2022 Women’s Six Nations will be available in 136 different countries.

“This is a watershed moment for the women’s championship. Fans around the world have never had so many ways to follow the excitement and drama of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations,” said Ben Morel, chief executive of Six Nations Rugby. “In a huge year for women’s rugby, to offer fans a wealth of opportunities to see the stars of the women’s game, is a moment everyone involved can celebrate.

“To support the development and growth of the women’s game, and offer fans such unprecedented coverage of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations would not be possible without the unwavering support from all six unions, federations and our broadcast partners.

“Each of our broadcasters have been instrumental in bringing to life the offering for fans, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their passion and support.”