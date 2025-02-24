Ireland get past a strong Wales to win. The Triple Crown

This article was last updated on February 24, 2025

Wales (13) 18

Tries: Morgan, Rogers Cons: Anscombe Pens: Anscombe 2

Ireland (10) 27

Tries: Conan, Osborne Cons: Prendergast Pens: Prendergast 5

Ireland clinched their 14th Triple Crown and remain on course for a record third successive Six Nations title after beating a resurgent Wales in a thrilling game in Cardiff.

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose was shown a 20-minute red card in the 34th minute for a high tackle on Wales’ Ben Thomas.

The visitors shrugged this off as they recovered from an 18-10 deficit. Ireland scored tries by Jack Conan and Jamie Osborne with fly-half Sam Prendergast kicking 17 points.

Wales produced an outstanding performance under new interim coach Matt Sherratt with tries from inspirational captain Jac Morgan and Tom Rogers and eight points from recalled Gareth Anscombe.

Ireland will hope to complete a Grand Slam as they host France before finishing the tournament in Italy against Rome, while Wales will hope to avoid a Wooden Spoon when they face Scotland and England in their final two games.

Wales’ losing international sequence has reached 15 games and this was a record ninth successive tournament loss.

But this occasion will be remembered as an inspirational performance to help restore some much-needed faith in Welsh rugby.

The Welsh team were unrecognisable from the side that lost against France and Italy, which led to the departure of head coach Warren Gatland.

Sherratt has taken over and transformed the side despite having only four sessions and less than a week to prepare against the tournament’s defending champions.

He was meant to be celebrating his brother-in-law’s 50th birthday at Cardiff rugby club before he was given the call by Wales.

Instead he took charge of Wales and made multiple changes, recalling individuals Gatland had discarded such as Anscombe and Max Llewellyn and picked others players in their regular positions, including Ben Thomas at 12 instead of fly-half.

It resulted in a much more cohesive attacking performance, while Wales enjoyed first-half scrum dominance. Wales were written off as 25-1 no-hopers by some bookmakers with most observers expecting a comfortable Irish victory but it wasn’t to be.

Wales had their strongest game so far in the Six Nations. It’s amazing what a new coach can do!

