England regain Calcutta Cup after Scotland miss last-gasp kick

This article was last updated on February 24, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Men’s Six Nations England (7) 16 Tries: Freeman Con: M Smith Pens: M Smith 2, F Smith Scotland (10) 15 Tries: White, Jones, Van der Merwe

England edged Scotland 16-15 in a thrilling Calcutta Cup climax to win back the prize for the first time since 2020.

Scotland had established a run of dominance over the Auld Enemy and had the chance to continue their hoodoo here, with Duhan van der Merwe sliding in for a scintillating score just moments from time to grant Finn Russell a kick for victory. But the fly half’s conversion slid by, allowing England to hold on for a first win in the fixture in five years.

In doing so, Steve Borthwick’s side backed up another tight win over France, giving them real momentum ahead of meetings with Wales and Italy to come.

An early try from Tommy Freeman set them on their way while they scrambled superbly against some sparkling Scottish interplay. Both Marcus and Fin Smith struck from the tee to leave the hosts – just about – on the winning side.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.