Lionel Messi is Saudi Arabia tourist ambassador

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 12, 2022

Human rights group previously urged Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi to reject partnership with the Saudi kingdom.

Messi to attend various events during Jeddah Season and will receive 20 million in the deal.

PSG player also recently signed endorsement deal with Socios.

Argentinian soccer great Lionel Messi has been officially unveiled as a brand ambassador for the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The news was confirmed after pictures emerged of the Paris Saint-German (PSG) star arriving in Saudi Arabia for Jeddah Season, an art and culture festival that comprises of 2,800 separate events.

Messi later uploaded a sponsored Instagram post from a yacht in the Red Sea alongside the ‘#VisitSaudi’ hashtag.

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister, said on Twitter: ‘I am pleased to welcome Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia.

‘We are excited for you to explore the treasure of the Red Sea, the Jeddah Season and our ancient history. This is not his first visit to the Kingdom and it will not be the last.’

Ed Warner | Saudi Arabia’s new sportswashing exercise leaves PGA and DP World Tours powerless in tussle for golf’s When reports first surfaced of Messi potentially partnering with Saudi Arabia, human rights organisation Grant Liberty called for Messi not to get involved.

A letter written by families of prisoners of conscience shared by The Independent .

‘If you say ‘yes’ to Visit Saudi you are in effect saying yes to all the human rights abuses that take place today in modern Saudi Arabia.’