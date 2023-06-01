Football Love Couple Harder and Eriksson Sign with Bayern Munich from Chelsea

This article was last updated on June 1, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Record-breaking football players move together to Bavaria

Denmark’s Pernille Harder and her partner Magdalena Eriksson from Sweden have signed a three-year contract with Bayern Munich, moving from Chelsea to the German club. Harder joined Chelsea from VfL Wolfsburg in 2019 for a record amount of €300,000, the highest transfer fee for a female player at the time.

A New Chapter in Germany

30-year-old Harder spoke to the Bayern Munich website and said, “I had a good time in the Bundesliga and am looking forward to returning after three years. The way the German national team reached the final at the European Championship last summer shows how the competition has developed.”

Harder and Eriksson have won the Women’s Super League and the FA Cup multiple times with Chelsea and were in the 2021 Champions League final against FC Barcelona which ended in a 4-0 loss for Chelsea. The couple has been in a relationship since 2014, and now they will start a new chapter in Germany together.

New Teammates and New Goals

Regarding the signing, 29-year-old Eriksson said, “I’m looking forward to getting to know my new teammates, winning together, and developing myself.” Eriksson has been playing for Chelsea since 2017, as a defender and also served as the team’s captain. She played 185 games for the London team.

Continued Success for Bayern Munich

With the Bayern Munich women’s team securing their fifth national title last week with an 11-1 win against Turbine Potsdam, the club has now signed two top-level players, investing even more in their already strong squad as they prepare for the next season.

The women’s team is already made up of several international-level players and former Olympians. The team’s aim is to dominate the German league and the European circuit as well.

Summary

Football love couple Harder and Eriksson have moved to Bayern Munich from Chelsea, both signing a three-year contract with the German club. Harder is a record-breaking player, with the highest transfer fee ever paid for a female player at the time of her move to Chelsea. The couple, who have been together since 2014, will start a new chapter together in Germany as they aim to help Bayern Munich continue their success in the coming season.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.