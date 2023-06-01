Scientology member Danny Masterson found guilty of rape

This article was last updated on June 1, 2023

Danny Masterson convicted of rape charges

Actor Danny Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, has been found guilty of rape, in a huge blow to the controversial religion. Masterson, best known for his role in the TV sitcom That ’70s Show, was convicted of forcibly raping two women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The verdict was announced on Tuesday, November 23, in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Scientology’s Involvement

The Church of Scientology has come under fire for the role it played in the case. According to the prosecution, the church sought to cover up the allegations against Masterson, while harassing and intimidating those who had accused him of rape. Four women testified in the trial that Scientology officials had tried to silence them, and had even gone so far as to send them threatening letters. Prosecutors also claimed that the church had attempted to discredit Masterson’s accusers by claiming that they were lying and were part of a conspiracy against him.

Masterson faces life in prison

Danny Masterson, who had been out on bail since his arrest in June 2020, was immediately taken into custody following the guilty verdict. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison, with his sentencing hearing to be held on January 2022. Following the verdict, Masterson’s lawyer expressed disappointment but said he was not giving up the fight. “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” he told reporters.

Impact on Scientology

The guilty verdict against Masterson is a significant setback for Scientology, which has been dealing with a string of controversies in recent years. The church has been accused of a variety of crimes, including harassment and intimidation of former members, slave labor, and financial fraud. Masterson’s conviction also raises questions about the role that Scientology plays in the lives of its celebrity members, many of whom have defended the religion in the past. Masterson’s wife, actress Bijou Phillips, is also a Scientologist.

Final Thoughts

The verdict against Danny Masterson is a triumph for his accusers, who have been seeking justice for nearly two decades. It is also a significant blow to the Church of Scientology, which has been accused of covering up allegations of rape and other crimes in the past. While Masterson’s case is not the first time Scientology has been linked to criminal behavior, it is perhaps the most high-profile and damning incident to date. We can only hope that this will be a wake-up call for the church to reform its ways and put an end to the harassment and intimidation of former members and accusers.

