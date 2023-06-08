Liverpool Signs World Champion Mac Allister

This article was last updated on June 8, 2023

Liverpool has received first reinforcements with world champion Mac Allister

Liverpool have secured their first major signing of the summer. The English club takes over Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 24-year-old midfielder, who became world champion with Argentina in December, signs with Liverpool for four years.

40 Million Euros Deal

Liverpool are reportedly paying around 40 million euros for the new teammate of Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s Summer Reinforcement

It is probably not the only summer reinforcement for Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool, which has had a disappointing season. The Reds finished fifth in the Premier League and therefore missed out on a Champions League ticket.

112 duels for Brighton

Mac Allister has been under contract with Brighton since January 2019, but was first rented out twice to Argentinian clubs. His debut in the Premier League followed more than a year later in the service of Brighton. 112 official duels in the shirt of Brighton further, he can therefore be admired in the shirt of Liverpool next season.

Dream Come True for Mac Allister

According to Mac Allister, who finished just one place lower than Liverpool with Brighton last season, this is a dream come true. “It feels great. I can’t wait to get started here. It’s been a great season for me with the World Cup and what we’ve achieved with Brighton & Hove Albion.”

