Spain’s Convincing Victory over Costa Rica in Women’s World Cup Opener

This article was last updated on July 21, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Spain kicks off their Women’s World Cup campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over Costa Rica

Spain got off to a flying start in the Women’s World Cup on Friday, securing a convincing 3-0 win against Costa Rica in Wellington. The Spanish team, led by coach Jorge Vilda, showcased their dominance throughout the match.

A Stellar First Half Performance

In the first half, Spain displayed their prowess on the field. They quickly gained a lead with three goals within a short period of time. Valeria del Campo of Costa Rica accidentally scored an own goal, giving Spain the advantage. Aitana Bonmatí then doubled Spain’s lead with a well-placed shot. Esther González sealed the deal with a goal from the rebound in the 27th minute.

Despite their strong performance, Spain missed an opportunity to further extend their lead before halftime. Jennifer Hermoso, the midfielder from FC Barcelona, failed to convert a penalty, shooting the ball half-high through the middle and allowing the Costa Rican goalkeeper, Daniela Solera, to make an easy save.

Continued Domination and Steady Defense

Spain continued their dominance in the second half, leaving little room for Costa Rica to cross the halfway line. However, Spain struggled to create significant scoring opportunities for themselves. Despite their efforts, the Spanish women were unable to convert their superiority into a rain of goals.

Spain Leads Group C

With their victory against Costa Rica, Spain now takes the lead in Group C. They will face tough competition from Japan and Zambia as the tournament progresses. The Dutch national team, “Oranje,” will begin their World Cup journey by facing Portugal on Sunday at 9:30 am.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.