South African Thembi Kgatlana almost stayed home

August 2, 2023

The Emotional Journey of South Africa’s Matchwinner

Lost 3 Family Members before World Cup

Thembi Kgatlana‘s goal in the dying minutes of the match secured a historic victory for South Africa and a spot in the knockout phase of the World Cup. However, her presence in the tournament almost didn’t happen due to personal tragedy.

After the match, Kgatlana revealed that she had lost three family members in the weeks leading up to the World Cup. Despite this devastating loss, she made the decision to stay with her teammates and fight for the glory of her country.

“It’s so emotional,” Kgatlana expressed. “I could have gone home, but I chose to stay with the girls. It means so much to be here, to play for my country, and to make history for South Africa.”

Overcoming Adversity

In addition to dealing with personal loss, Kgatlana had also recently recovered from a major injury. Her determination and resilience were evident in her performance on the field.

South Africa, ranked 54th in the world, faced criticism after losing their first match against Sweden and drawing against Argentina. However, they refused to give up and continued to fight for their place in the tournament.

“We may have messed up the first two games, but we kept fighting. I’m very happy,” Kgatlana emphasized.

An Underdog’s Triumph

South Africa entered the match against Italy as the underdogs, carrying the weight of low expectations. This proved to be an advantage for the team as they faced less pressure compared to their opponents.

“We had nothing to lose,” Kgatlana explained. “The pressure was on Italy because of their higher ranking. They needed to secure points. Everything went perfectly for us.”

First World Cup Victory and Meeting the Netherlands

With their victory over Italy, South Africa secured their first-ever World Cup win and advanced to the knockout phase of the tournament. This achievement marks a significant milestone for women’s football in the country.

Their next challenge will be against the Netherlands, who are known for their strong performance in international competitions. Despite facing tough opponents, Kgatlana remains optimistic about their chances.

“Everyone deserves it, it was a team effort,” she acknowledged. “We will give our best against the Netherlands and continue to make history for South Africa.”

Conclusion

Thembi Kgatlana’s journey in the World Cup has been fraught with challenges and personal tragedies. From the loss of her family members to recovering from a serious injury, her resilience and determination have proved essential in South Africa’s success.

As they enter the knockout phase and prepare to face the Netherlands, South Africa can take pride in their historic achievements and use them as motivation to continue making strides in women’s football.

