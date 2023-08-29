Bucket of Sand in the Face of Goalkeeper

This article was last updated on August 29, 2023

The Melbourne Victory fan who threw a bucket of sand at the face of goalkeeper Tom Glover last December has been sentenced to three months in prison.

The incident occurred during a match between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City in the top professional league. It involved a violent invasion of supporters onto the field midway through the first half of the game.

Goalkeeper Left Injured

As a result of the attack, City goalkeeper Tom Glover, who is now contracted with English Championship club Middlesbrough, was left bloodied and suffered a concussion. The match had to be immediately stopped to attend to the injured player.

Judge Condemns Fan’s Action

Judge Rosemary Falla strongly condemned the actions of 23-year-old Alex Agelopoulos. She said, “You and your colleagues have smeared football in Australia. There is no place for this kind of insult in any sport, especially one you claim to love.”

Severe Punishment for Melbourne Victory

In addition to the fan’s prison sentence, Melbourne Victory has faced severe consequences for the fan violence during the match. The club has been fined 550,000 Australian dollars, which is the highest fine ever imposed in Australian professional football for incidents of fan violence. This amount is equivalent to more than 350,000 euros.

