Dutch Striker Vivianne Miedema Returns to Arsenal Training

September 11, 2023

Injury setback

Vivianne Miedema, the esteemed Dutch striker, has finally returned to group training with Arsenal after a grueling nine-month rehabilitation period. Miedema sustained a severe knee injury during a Champions League match against Olympique Lyonnais in mid-December, which forced her to miss the World Cup and countless other games.

Long road to recovery

Following her injury, Miedema had to endure months of intensive rehabilitation before being able to step back onto the training field. Her determination and perseverance have paid off, as she recently joined her teammates in preparation for the new season.

A welcomed return

Monday marked a significant milestone for Miedema, as she participated in group training with her Arsenal teammates for the first time in months. Despite the challenging journey, the 27-year-old striker is eager to make a strong comeback and help lead her team to victory.

Support from a friend

Interestingly, Miedema’s friend and fellow teammate, Beth Mead, also suffered a knee injury last year, causing her to miss the World Cup as well. Mead has only recently rejoined Arsenal after her own arduous recovery period. The pair’s shared experiences have undoubtedly provided them with much-needed support and motivation throughout their journeys to regain peak fitness.

World Cup heartbreak

Due to her injury, Miedema was unable to participate in the World Cup, where her absence was keenly felt by the Dutch national team. The team managed to reach the quarter-finals but was ultimately eliminated by Spain in a 2-1 defeat. Spain went on to win the tournament, defeating England in the final by a slim 1-0 margin.

Looking ahead

Miedema and Mead are currently focused on preparing for the upcoming season with Arsenal. The team’s first match is scheduled for October 1 against Liverpool. As they work towards their recovery goals, they are determined to make a strong start and leave their mark on the competition.

Struggles in the Champions League

Last Saturday, Arsenal surprisingly suffered a defeat in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League. The English top club was unable to secure a spot in the next stage, adding to the team’s determination to bounce back in the upcoming domestic league matches.

