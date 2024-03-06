Ajax Gears Up for Aston Villa Showdown

This article was last updated on March 6, 2024

The Sturdy Lineup With the Absence of Berghuis and Bergwijn

Let’s talk football. This week, a noteworthy match is set for Thursday where the formidable Ajax will compete against Aston Villa without two of its Dutch international key players, Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis. However, the team’s coach John van ‘t Schip, stands confident about their Conference League bout against the prominent English team.

Berghuis, who is nursing a knee injury, was anticipated to rejoin the team this week. Put to rest by Van ‘t Schip, he explained, “He has a challenging injury. He is dealing with immense pain in his inner knee ligament. Although he’s managing to walk well, unfortunately, kicking the ball appears to be troublesome. Given that he has to do this frequently in a match, it’s not looking optimistic for his participation.”

Hamstring Injury Strikes Again: Bergwijn Unlikely to Play

Further suppressing the team’s strength, Bergwijn’s name is checked off the list due to a persisting hamstring injury. It appears to be severe enough that he might possibly miss Sunday’s Eredivisie match against Fortuna Sittard, an unfortunate event for the captain of the squad.

Along with Bergwijn and Berghuis, the team will also be missing Josip Sutalo, who is under suspension, and the long-term injured player Gastón Ávila during Thursday’s match.

The large number of absentees has prompted Van ‘t Schip to modify the team’s formation towards five defenders. The favorable impact of this decision was notable during Sunday’s match against FC Utrecht where Ajax maintained a clean sheet, the first time since November 25th.

In the face of Aston Villa, the reigning number four in the Premier League, Ajax needs to fortify its defense while handling the ball frequently. Despite the challenges, Coach Van ‘t Schip confidently states, “We have no fear.”

Jordan Henderson’s Take on Aston Villa

Jordan Henderson, a seasoned Liverpool midfielder, shared his view on Aston Villa stating, “They are a team of strength with incredible players. I am also a fan of their manager, Unai Emery. Undoubtedly, they are one of the best teams of the season. It’s going to be a tough call for us.”

The match between Ajax-Aston Villa will be held on Thursday at 6:45 PM at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The reciprocal match will follow in Birmingham one week later.

Undoubtedly, being down two key players, the game against Aston Villa will test Ajax’s mettle. It will be interesting to see how this squad handles the pressure, strategy, and execution as they march on aiming to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Conference League.

Conclusion

The impending football match between Ajax and Aston Villa is undoubtedly going to be a high-octane event where grit, strategy, and anticipation will inter-play throughout. With the absence of Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis, Ajax will be tested in enduring adversity, adapting to it, and overcoming with a modified set of tactics and game-play. They stand as a testament to the old adage ‘The show must go on’ or in this instance, ‘The game must go on’.

