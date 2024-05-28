This article was last updated on May 28, 2024

Rain hinders Russian and Greek track at Roland Garros, Rybakina passes with ease

Jelena Rybakina has reached the second round of the tournament at Roland Garros in no time. The number four in the world quickly finished with Greet Minnen (WTA-85): 6-2, 6-3.

In the next round, the Kazakh will meet the winner of the match between Arantxa Rus and the German Angelique Kerber, but the rain is a spoilsport for the time being in Paris, where only two indoor courts are available.

The match of 26th-placed Tallon Greek Spoor against Mackenzie McDonald is also scheduled for today, but they will also have to be patient before they can take to the clay.

Good start Minnen

Rybakina had won the two previous confrontations with the two-year-older Flemish. Moreover, Minnen had not survived the first round in her three previous participations. The prospects for a stunt were not good, but in the first game Minnen managed to break her opponent at love.

Rybakina was immediately awakened and then let one winner after another leave her racket. At 6-2, 4-0 the engine faltered for a moment, but the 2021 quarter-finalist – and 2022 Wimbledon winner – struck on her third match point.

