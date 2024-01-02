Travis Kelce’s Lavish Gifts for Taylor Swift

This article was last updated on January 2, 2024

Is Travis Kelce the Perfect Boyfriend? Travis Kelce knows the way to Taylor Swift’s heart is through her cats! Proud cat-mom Taylor considers her three feline friends her children, making no secret that she’s obsessed with them. Quick study Travis realized he needed to go all out for his first Christmas with Taylor, so not only did he drop six-figures on her gifts, (including the coveted Hermes mini Kelly bag) but he also dropped a pretty penny on gifts for the cats – including custom made cashmere cat beds and 3 matching Louis Vuitton pet carriers with each cat’s name monogrammed on them! For good measure, Travis also tossed in some Kansas City Chiefs branded pet wear including cat blankets and bandanas.

