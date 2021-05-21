Partnering with the Wuhan Institute of Virology – Rats and a Sinking Ship

While the World Health Organization and its Global Study of the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 report has exonerated the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the source of the current COVID-19 pandemic as shown here:

…and with last April's announcement of the cancellation of funding by the National Institutes of Health for the bat coronavirus research project as shown here:

…and with the recent exchange between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul at the May 11, 2021 Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing as shown here:

…it is interesting to see how things have changed on the website of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the organization very close to the centre of the pandemic.

Thanks to the Wayback Machine, here is a screen capture from the Wuhan Institute of Virology's website from March 1, 2021 showing the Institute's partnerships:

Here's what the same webpage looks like now:

Notice that all of the American partners, with the exception of EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based international nonprofit focussing on research to prevent pandemics, have disappeared into the ether and that only two European partners remain; INSERM or Institut national de la santé et de la recherche médicale aka the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research and the Lyon P4 Laboratory, the only BSL4 laboratory operating in France.

Like rats abandoning a sinking ship….or, more likely, a series of partners that don't want their organizations tarnished by any association with what still could turn out to be the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

