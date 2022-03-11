United States and its Biological Laboratories in Ukraine

There are a lot of moving parts in the Ukraine/Russia/United States story, most of which you will not see reported in the dinosaur media. One of the more interesting aspects of Washington's relationship with Ukraine is the presence of a significant number of biological laboratories that are being funded by the United States Department of Defense.

Here is a screen capture from the U.S. Department of State's Ukraine website:

You will notice that along the right side of the webpage, there are a number of links to fact sheets for the United States' funded labs in Ukraine. Interestingly, these links were live at the beginning of March 2022 (thanks to this Archive link), however, this is what you will see if you click on any of the links now:

Fortunately for the world, the webmasters at the Department of State aren't that clever. They don't seem to realize that the Wayback Machine exists and that whatever appears on the internet is pretty much there forever. Fortunately, we can still access the information for each of the biolabs which fall under the Defense Threat Reduction Office as follows, noting that each of these labs is funded by "donations" from the Department of Defense of the United States of America and that costs provided are for construction only and do not include operating costs:

1.) Kharkiv Diagnostic Laboratory –

Design approved September 23, 2011, total cost $1,638,375

2.) Luhansk Regional Diagnostic Veterinary Laboratory –

Design approved March 13, 2012, total cost $1,746,312

3.) Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Laboratory Center –

Design approved August 11, 2010, total cost $1,935,557

4.) Vinnytsia Diagnostic Laboratory –

Design approved November 6, 2009, total cost $1,504,840

5.) Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory –

Design approved September 23, 2011, total cost $1,728,822

6.) Ternopil Diagnostic Laboratory –

Design approved November 24, 2011, total cost $1,755,786

7.) Zakarpartska Diagnostic Laboratory –

Design approved August 11, 2010, total cost $1,920,432

8.) Lviv Diagnostic Laboratory –

Design approved August 11, 2011, total cost $1,927,158

9.) State Regional Laboratory of Veterinary Medicine (Lviv) –

Design approved March 27, 2012, total cost $1,734,971

10.) Dnipropetrovsk State Regional Diagnostic Veterinary Laboratory –

Design approved March 27, 2012, total cost $1,810,547

11.) Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (Kiev) –

Design Approved July 11, 2012, total cost $2,109,375.23

While it doesn't appear on the State website, we also have this very recent justification for an Exception to Fair Opportunity (i.e. sole source or no-bid contract) from the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Threat Reduction Agency for two laboratories, one in Kiev and one in Odessa which have a total cost of $3,615,812.81:

Let's close this section of this posting with this thought; at the very least, it does seem suspicious that these laboratories were funded by the United States Department of Defense and that the Department of State suddenly acted to remove the online information that was present at the beginning of March 2022.

While it didn't make the Western media, news coverage of comments made back in 2020 by Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian MP and chairman of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party who is currently under house arrest without trial thanks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are quoted here with my bolds:

"I, as the chairman of the Political Council of the Opposition Platform – For Life, and a member of parliament from our party, Renat Kuzmin, have addressed Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov and chief of the security service SBU Ivan Bakanov with a demand for presenting information concerning the operation of 15 US military biological laboratories in Ukraine. These laboratories carry out unlawful activity that threatens the life and health of Ukrainian citizens. The European mass media openly write about this…

"We demand that the authorities should make public the instances of illegal ‘cooperation’ between Ukraine and the United States concerning the activity of US biolaboratories in our country. This ‘cooperation’ began back during the presidency of [Viktor] Yushchenko, continued under President [Pyotr} Poroshenko and is going on under the current authorities…

The emergence of US biolaboratories in Ukraine and the financing of STCU (Science and Technology Center in Ukraine) projects was accompanied by several outbreaks of serious infectious diseases in the country. In view of the growing rates of serious infectious diseases there are solid grounds to say that covert and non-transparent activity of dangerous foreign biological facilities in Ukraine is in reality aimed at testing viruses and bacteria on Ukrainian citizens."

Here is the article in its entirety in case it gets scrubbed from the internet:

Let's close with one last thought. Given this from back in July 2017 from the United States government's Fedbizopps website:

…which was a request for samples of Russian tissue by the United States Air Force:

…is it really that hard to understand why the Russians just might be concerned about the presence of United States Department of Defense-funded biological laboratories on the nation that they share a border and a common past with? Just because the United States government calls their biolab infrastructure in Ukraine a “biological threat reduction program” doesn’t mean that it is actually designed to serve that purpose as is so typical of the Orwellian naming of many government programs.

Addendum:

Here is a recent tweet from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom:

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results