This article was last updated on August 9, 2022

The Carbon Wallet Scheme

In a recent interview, a former Dutch politician and current CEO of Rabo Carbon Bank, a subsidiary of Holland’s Rabobank, laid out a very clear roadmap for our carbon future. Let’s look at some of the highlights.

Let’s start with some background on the interviewee, Barbara Baarsma, a professor in the Faculty of Economics and Business at the University of Amsterdam:

…who, in 2021, was appointed as CEO of Rabo Carbon Bank, a project of Rabobank that enables customers to contact the bank to buy and sell carbon dioxide credits:

She states the following about Rabo Carbon Bank which is particularly pertinent given the ongoing farmer protests throughout the Netherlands over the issue of a forced reduction in their greenhouse gas emissions:

“As a banker I feel like I’m a servant of the real economy. With the Rabo Carbon Bank we are realizing a new business model for the bank with which we can accelerate the movement toward a climate-neutral economy and stimulate a future-proof food system. This is an excellent opportunity for our cooperative bank. We are active throughout the food value chain. Not only do we have a global network in Food & Agri sectors, we also serve the major players in the market who want to address their CO2 emissions. We will work together with them to reduce their emissions and offer them validated CO2 storage capabilities with the Carbon Bank.“

A servant indeed, as you will see.

In the interview which appeared on BNR Newsradio’s website advocates for a very creative climate change solution; giving each citizen rights (i.e. a carbon wallet) to emit a certain predetermined amount of carbon dioxide. Here are some of her comments on how a carbon wallet system would function. made in response to a comment regarding how certain people will not be able to fly if the price keeps rising due to taxes on kerosene used in the airline industry:

“There are people who think I am anti-growth, But I am absolutely not. We haven’t even tried yet. Let’s put that incentive on edge.

Let’s put a price tag on it and then you don’t know what kind of creativity there is in the economy. And what if we start price-tagging CO2?”

Dividing up those emission allowances and every household or every citizen gets an amount of emission allowance until we tell you: ‘That’s it, don’t emit more than our limit!’ No more than the number of credits that fit in your carbon wallet, so to speak.“

Remember – carbon wallet.

Now, here’s the fun part for the ruling class who most definitely do not want limits placed on their behaviour for the sake of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions:

“So, if I want to fly, I buy some carbon emission rights from someone who can’t afford to fly, for example. This way, this poor person can earn a little more money.“

“Or, if someone lives in a small rented house and I live in a large house so I need more emission rights to heat my house and so people with a smaller wallet can also earn something from the green economy.“.

Baarsma claims that she believes in economic growth within ecological limits and that this is reflected in her carbon wallet concept. As an upside for the carbon wallet concept, Baarsma claims that this scheme will allow the Netherlands to simplify their tax system, in particular, reducing tax pressures for the nation’s lowest income households. She claims that this will be a win-win scenario but, as we all know from our personal experience, there is always a winner and a loser.

The carbon wallet scheme appears to be little more than a bizarre combination of a social credit score and a universal basic income. Individuals who are receiving a paltry universal basic income that will provide only enough money for the most basic of needs will be able to sacrifice their carbon emission rights to a wealthier person for a bit more money. The entire concept of a personal digital wallet also fits very nicely into the concept of a universal digital identifier which, among other things, could be used to track an individual’s carbon emissions.

And for completeness sake, here are Baarsma’s comments on the topic of the day, meat:

“And suppose that it then becomes too expensive to eat meat, then you will see that if we start pricing there will be fantastic vegetable alternatives that may not even be on the shelves just yet…Because we haven’t even brought that economy into that transition yet.“

That’s just what Bill Gates wants to hear.

If you wish to watch the entire 5 minute interview, here it is:

[embedded content]

Unfortunately, the interview is in Dutch and the YouTube close captioning translation to English is rather poor at best.

Let’s close with this:

Do you find it shocking that Barbara Baarsma is an Agenda Contributor to the World Economic Forum now that you know her stance on a carbon wallet?

As seems to be typical of the architects of the Great Reset agenda, the powers that (ought not) to be float trial balloons to see how they are received. Given how easily people have been manipulated over the past two and a half years, the carbon wallet scheme is just another part of the parasite class’ plans to ultimately force their dystopic and self-serving agenda on the serf/organ donor class.

