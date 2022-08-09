This article was last updated on August 9, 2022

Olivia Newton John passes away

Olivia Newton Grease’s John’s part has always had a special place in my heart. One of the guys who wrote Grease is from the same Chicago area where I grew up, so it feels familiar. The Greasers and the Ivy Leaguers were two distinct groups in high school. The Greasers wore scary black leather jackets with greasy pompadours. Penny loafers and v-neck sweaters were the uniforms of the Ivy League students. Tight clothing and extra make-up were worn by the sexier girls. Grasers were less likely to go to college, but they were undoubtedly more attractive.

In spite of its vulgar and politically incorrect material, Grease was such a smash sensation when it premiered in a modest Chicago theatre the year after it launched on Broadway. When I first saw it, I was instantly smitten. Olivia Newton John’s role as Sandy Dumbrowski in the movie will always be remembered, as will the fact that she was never the subject of rumors.

(In the photo above, Olivia is seen at a Grease event with a life-size cutout of Sandy.)

