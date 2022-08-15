This article was last updated on August 15, 2022

How the CDC Alters its Narrative to Align with the Facts

One of the keys to solving the pandemic has been the use of a brand new vaccine technology called messenger RNA better known to most of us as mRNA. This technology works as follows according to the CDC:

Here’s another collection of graphics from the European Vaccination Information Portal showing how the mRNA vaccines work:

Note this phrase from the second graphic:

“The proteins and the mRNA are destroyed and disappear from your body in a matter of days.”

Here’s another graphic from the New York City government with the same information:

This narrative has been promoted heavily during the vaccination phase of the pandemic, largely to reassure the COVID-19 vaccine consumers that the mRNA technology would not alter human DNA as shown here:

As the purveyor of health information to the American public and as one of the world’s most influential medical institutions, narratives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC carry a lot of weight globally. Here’s what the CDC had to say about the persistence of mRNA in the human body on July 22, 2022:

The next day, this is what the CDC had to say about the persistence of mRNA after vaccination:

Is the CDC now recanting on a key part of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine safety claims that were being used to coerce humans into accepting the vaccines as “safe”?

The CDC has now completely removed its guidance on the persistence of mRNA and the spike proteins generated by the COVID-19 vaccines which had been part of its narrative going back to November 2020 before the mRNA vaccines had even rolled out and were still being tested by their manufacturers as shown here:

Apparently, in the CDC’s world, if facts don’t align with the narrative, you simply change the “facts” on your website, hoping that the world doesn’t notice. George Orwell would be so delighted to see that his vision of the future has come true as quoted here:

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book has been rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street and building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And that process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party (or CDC) is always right.“

