The High Potential Cost to Taxpayers of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Injuries

Australia, one of the nations with the harshest anti-COVID-19 responses, has come up with a new plan for those who have been injured or even killed by COVID-19 vaccines.

Here is their plan:

The scheme covers losses or expenses of $1,000 or more due to the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by Australia’s national Therapeutic Goods Administration, the government’s authority which is responsible for evaluating, assessing and monitoring products that are defined as therapeutic goods, ensuring that Australians remain healthy and safe.

Claimants must meet all of the following criteria to receive compensation under the scheme:

1.) received a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved COVID-19 vaccine

2.) met the definition of harm, like one of the clinical conditions listed in the policy

3.) been admitted to hospital as an inpatient because of the harm you suffered or seek a waiver losses or expenses of $1,000 or more, excluding pain and suffering, due to the COVID-19 vaccination.

The following conditions are eligible:

1.) If you had AstraZeneca Vaxzeria, the following clinical conditions are accepted under the scheme:

Anaphylactic reaction

Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome

Capillary leak syndrome

Demyelinating disorders including Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS)

Thrombocytopenia, including immune Thrombocytopenia.

2.) If you’ve had Pfizer/Biontech Comirnaty or Moderna Spikevax, the following clinical conditions are accepted under the scheme:

Anaphylactic reaction

Myocarditis

Pericarditis.

3.) If you had Novavax Nuvaxovid, the clinical condition of anaphylactic reaction is accepted under the scheme.

The following conditions and injuries are not accepted with the first one being particularly interesting:

1.) contracting COVID-19

2.) psychological and psychiatric conditions

3.) secondary injuries, like an injury suffered when fainting, or a haematoma where you were injected that becomes infected.

These other side effects aren’t accepted under the scheme:

1.) headache

2.)fatigue

3.) injection site reaction

4.) muscle or joint pain

5.) dizziness

6.) diarrhoea

7.) pain in extremity

8.) fever

9.) insomnia

10.) nausea or vomiting

11.) lethargy

12.) hyperhidrosis

13.) chills

14.) decreased appetite

15.) malaise

16.) lymphadenopathy

17.) somnolence

18.) abdominal pain

19.) puritus

20.) urticaria or rash

21.) influenza-like illness

22.) angioedema

23.) anxiety-related reactions

Claimants can claim for lost earnings, out of pocket expenses, pay for attendant care services, gratuitous attendant care, loss of capacity to provide domestic services, pain and suffering costs and, most interestingly, deceased COVID-19 vaccine recipient payments and funeral costs. Let’s look more closely at the last category as shown on this screen capture:

I find it fascinating that the Australian government, unlike most other Western governments (particularly Canada’s) are admitting that there is a possibility, even though it may be very unlikely, that the approved COVID-19 vaccines could result in death (among other potential outcomes that are covered under Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine claims scheme). It will be interesting to see how long it is before other governments who coerced their citizenry into accepting these vaccines are forced to “pay up”. Unfortunately, it’s our tax dollars that are going to pay to cover these costs rather than being covered by Big Pharma and its very deep pockets who have been legally absolved of any responsibility for COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries, no matter how severe.

