Israel, Gaza and Echoes of the Madagascar Plan

Back in 1938, the Nazi regime developed a plan to force Jews to emigrate from Europe as part of the “Final Solution” to the “Jewish Problem.

Prior to the mass extermination of the Jews, the Nazis considered that mass emigration of Jews would be an excellent solution to ridding Europe of Jews. On March 5th, 1038, Germany’s Chief of Security Police, Reinhard Heydrich, developed a “foreign policy solution as it had been negotiated between Poland and France”, a plan which was known as the Madagascar Plan. The SS officer in charge of forced Jewish emigration, Adolf Eichmann, created a report on the colonization capabilities of the island of Madagascar with the ultimate goal of shipping 4 million Jews to Madagascar over a 4 year period. The plan advocated for the creation of a giant ghetto with the plan ultimately being financed by a bank that was funded from the confiscation of Jewish property and by contributions gleaned from the world’s Jews. The Third Reich endorsed the Madagascar Plan in August 1940, however, a report by the American Jewish Committee that was released in May 1941 stated that Jews could not survive the conditions on Madagascar. On February 10, 1942, a few weeks after the Wannsee Conference meeting of high-ranking Nazi Party and German government officials determined that 11 million Jews would be eradicated as part of the “Final Solution” the Madagascar Plan was officially shelved.

Here is the text of the Madagascar Plan with my highlights:

The approaching victory gives Germany the possibility, and in my view also the duty, of solving the Jewish question in Europe. The desirable solution is: all Jews out of Europe.

The task of the Foreign Ministry in this is:

a) To include this demand in the Peace Treaty and to insist on it also by means of separate negotiations with the European countries not involved in the Peace Treaty;

b) to secure the territory necessary for the settlement of the Jews in the Peace Treaty, and to determine principles for the cooperation of the enemy countries in this problem;

c) to determine the position under international law of the new Jewish overseas settlement;

d) as preparatory measures:

1) clarification of the wishes and plans of the departments concerned of the Party, State and Research organizations in Germany, and the coordination of these plans with the wishes of the Reich Foreign Minister, including the following:

2) preparation of a survey of the factual data available in various places (number of Jews in the various countries), use of their financial assets through an international bank;

3) negotiations with our friend, Italy, on these matters.

With regard to beginning the preparatory work, Section D III has already approached the Reich Foreign Minister via the Department Germany [interior affairs], and has been instructed by him to start on the preparatory work without delay. There have already been discussions with the Office of the Reichsfuehrer SS in the Ministry of Interior and several departments of the Party. These departments approve the following plan of Section D III:

Section D III proposes as a solution of the Jewish question: In the Peace Treaty France must make the island of Madagascar available for the solution of the Jewish question, and to resettle and compensate the approximately 25,000 French citizens living there. The island will be transferred to Germany under a mandate. Diégo Suarez Bay and the port of Antsirane, which are [sea-] strategically important, will become German naval bases (if the Navy wishes, these naval bases could be extended also to the harbors – open road-steads – Tamatave, Andevorante, Mananjara, etc.). In addition to these naval bases, suitable areas of the country will be excluded from the Jewish territory (Judenterritorium) for the construction of air bases. That part of the island not required for military purposes will be placed under the administration of a German Police Governor, who will be under the administration of the Reichsfuehrer SS. Apart from this, the Jews will have their own administration in this territory: their own mayors, police, postal and railroad administration, etc. The Jews will be jointly liable for the value of the island. For this purpose their former European financial assets will be transferred for use to a European bank to be established for this purpose. Insofar as the assets are not sufficient to pay for the land which they will receive, and for the purchase of necessary commodities in Europe for the development of the island, the Jews will be able to receive bank credits from the same bank.

As Madagascar will only be a Mandate, the Jews living there will not acquire German citizenship. On the other hand, the Jews deported to Madagascar will lose their citizenship of European countries from the date of deportation. Instead, they will become residents of the Mandate of Madagascar.

This arrangement would prevent the possible establishment in Palestine by the Jews of a Vatican State of their own, and the opportunity for them to exploit for their own purposes the symbolic importance which Jerusalem has for the Christian and Mohammedan parts of the world. Moreover, the Jews will remain in German hands as a pledge for the future good behavior of the members of their race in America.

Use can be made for propaganda purposes of the generosity shown by Germany in permitting cultural, economic, administrative and legal self-administration to the Jews; it can be emphasized at the same time that our German sense of responsibility towards the world forbids us to make the gift of a sovereign state to a race which has had no independent state for thousands of years: this would still require the test of history.

Now, let’s look at how history repeats itself. Here are some recent headlines from the Jerusalem Post:

1.) November 14, 2023:

2.) December 31, 2023:

Here are some quotes from Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich whose views are featured in these articles:

“I welcome the initiative of voluntary relocation of Gazan Arabs to countries worldwide. This is the right humanitarian solution for the residents of Gaza and the whole area after 75 years of being poor refugees. The majority of Gaza is fourth and fifth generations to 1948 refugees who, instead of being rehabilitated long ago like hundreds of millions of refugees around the world, were held hostage in Gaza in poverty and overcrowding and were a symbol of the desire to destroy the State of Israel and of the refugees’ return to Jaffa, Haifa, Acre, and Tiberias.“

“The small area of the Gaza Strip, which doesn’t have any natural resources or independent sources of income, has no chance of independent, economic, and diplomatic existence in such high density long-term. Therefore, the only solution to end the suffering and the pain of Jews and Arabs alike is for countries around the world who truly want what’s good for the refugees to accept them along with support and economic aid from the international community, including the State of Israel.“

“If in Gaza there will be 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs and not 2 million the entire conversation on ‘the day after’ will look different.”

“I think that we have to solve the problem of Gaza and to rehabilitate its residents in other countries.“

Isn’t it interesting how Smotrich uses humanitarian justification to justify ridding Gaza of its Palestinian citizens?

Is it just me or does this sound very similar to what the National Socialist Party wanted to do to the Jewish population of Europe as a solution to what they saw as an existential threat to the security of Germany? Israel regards the Palestinians as a threat to their future and, as has been shown over the past three months, is willing to kill tens of thousands of Gaza’s civilians, including thousands of women and children, to prove their point.

Evil is alive and well.

