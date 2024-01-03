This article was last updated on January 3, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Shoplifting Incidents on the Rise at Jumbo Supermarkets Amid growing concerns, it has been reported that supermarket chain Jumbo is experiencing a concerning surge in shoplifting incidents. According to the supermarket, approximately 1 percent of its turnover, roughly equating to 100 million euros, is lost due to theft. Moreover, the rise in theft has raised apprehensions about the safety of store staff. To address this worrisome trend, the company is planning to implement additional measures such as enhanced camera surveillance. In an effort to combat theft, several new preventative methods are currently being trialed this month. Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo, underscored the significance of the 1 percent loss, stating, “If we could allocate this amount to lower prices, it would benefit all our customers. However, more crucially, I aim to establish a safer environment for employees and customers within the store.”

Jumbo’s Financial Performance in 2023 Jumbo recently unveiled its annual figures, revealing a growth in turnover to over 11 billion in 2023, marking a 7.3 percent increase. Despite this positive development, the sales growth slightly trails behind that of other supermarkets, leading Jumbo to currently hold a market share of 21 percent, marginally lower than the previous year. Last year, Van Veen expressed deep concerns regarding the profit margin. In 2023, the supermarket grappled with a sharp escalation in costs, a trend expected to persist in 2024, partly due to rising personnel costs. Despite these challenges, Jumbo is adamant about refraining from further increasing prices for A-brands and private labels, striving to address customers’ desire for cost-effective options. The supermarket is aiming to channel the ethos of Karel van Eerd, the former director of the family business who passed away a year ago, and focus on reinstating “the way Jumbo was intended.” The company’s approach will pivot towards offering low prices and meticulously managing costs.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.