Air France-KLM Posts Highest Quarterly Profit Ever

This article was last updated on October 27, 2023

Record-breaking Quarter for Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM has announced that it achieved its best quarter ever during the summer period. The company experienced increased demand for tickets, resulting in fuller planes and the ability to charge higher prices.

Between July and September, Air France-KLM earned a total of 1.3 billion euros, representing a nearly 30% increase in profit compared to the same period last year. Despite the rise in costs for fuel and salaries, the company managed to offset these expenses effectively.

Air France-KLM is gradually regaining its pre-pandemic levels. Currently, the number of seats offered for sale represents 94% of the capacity in 2019. It is expected that by next year, all traces of the corona crisis will have been eliminated.

However, KLM, the Dutch branch of Air France-KLM, is facing more challenges in recovering from the pandemic compared to its French counterpart. Last year, KLM increased its capacity by 5%, while Air France raised it by 7%. Despite the obstacles, KLM managed to achieve a profit of 539 million euros, although lower than Air France’s 806 million euros.

