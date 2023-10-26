Dutch Korfball Players Continue Dominance

This article was last updated on October 26, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Dutch korfball players continued to live up to their reputation in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Taiwan. The defending champion and ten-time world champion, Netherlands, overwhelmed England with a resounding 36-2 victory.

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic in Semi-Finals

In the semi-finals, scheduled for Friday, the Dutch team will face off against the Czech Republic. The Netherlands previously encountered the Czech Republic in the second group stage, with the Dutch team emerging victorious with a remarkable 37-9 win. The Czech team reached the semi-finals after narrowly defeating Germany 20-19.

The Korfball World Cup, held in Taipei, Taiwan, will continue until Sunday, October 29th. Fans can watch the semi-finals between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic on Friday (11:30 am) as well as the final on Sunday (7:45 am) through the livestream on nos.nl and in the NOS app.

Dominant Display by the Netherlands

While the Netherlands effortlessly found the basket, their dominant performance can be attributed to their numerous rebounds that allowed them to maintain possession. On the other hand, England struggled offensively, struggling to make shots or score points. It was only after the Netherlands secured a 13-0 lead in the second quarter that England managed to score a goal.

All Fourteen Players Contribute

With a halftime score of 22-1, the Dutch team slowed down their production in the third quarter, scoring only eight times. Nevertheless, England managed to reciprocate with a single goal. Although the ‘magic forty’ seemed within reach, the world champions visibly lost sharpness as they had already accomplished their goal.

The fourth quarter began with a remarkable throw by Zita Schöder, which resulted in all fourteen players of the Dutch team finding their place on the scoresheet. Sanne van der Werff stood out with the highest number of goals, accumulating eight points, while Alwin Out scored six.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.