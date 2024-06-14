This article was last updated on June 14, 2024

Exports are on the rise again after a year of decline

After ten months of contraction, exports of goods have increased again. In April, goods exports were 2.3 percent higher than in the same month a year ago, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

In April, the export of chemical products, food and beverages and machinery in particular was on the rise. The export of goods makes up approximately three-quarters of total Dutch exports, which also includes the export of services.

Goods exports have been bad since June last year. In February, exports even fell by almost 7.5 percent compared to a year earlier. In March the contraction was more than 5 percent.

The Netherlands is largely dependent on the German economy for exports. It is slowly starting to show signs of recovery. Statistics Netherlands calls the conditions for exports “less unfavorable” for June than in April.

