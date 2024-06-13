Another bronze medal for synchronized swimmer Marloes Steenbeek

This article was last updated on June 13, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Another bronze medal for synchronized swimmer Steenbeek

Synchronized swimmer Marloes Steenbeek has won another medal at the European Swimming Championships. In Belgrade she finished third in the final of the individual free freestyle. Earlier this week she also won bronze in the technical exercise.

Her freestyle was good for a score of 238.1667, a personal record for the 19-year-old Zaanse.

Steenbeek had qualified third for the final with a score of 220.7084, behind the Austrian Vasiliki Alexandri and the German Klara Bleyer.

Those two were also superior in the final: Alexandri (257.4959 points) took gold, Bleyer was good for silver with 253.4772. This made the stage for the free freestyle identical to that of the technical exercise.

Successful tournament

The Dutch swimmers have a successful tournament in Belgrade. In addition to Steenbeek’s two bronze medals, Bregje and Noortje de Brouwer won on Wednesday the European title in the free exercise.

The solo part is not an Olympic discipline. In Paris, the synchronized swimmers compete in duos and teams.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.