Camryn Manheim’s Son Is Already A Working Actor

January 21, 2020 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

We didn’t realize that Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) had a good looking teenage son! Camryn is no fool- when she decided she wanted to be a single mom, she found the perfect sperm donor: a handsome gay model who was an old friend of hers! Milo Manheim, 18, got both good looks and acting talent from his mom – and he’s already establishing an acting career. Milo, who’s 6’2’, starred as Zed in the Disney Channel’s movie Zombies, and it was such a hit that the sequel is about to be released.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

