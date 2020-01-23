Kartik Aaryan poses like Salman Khan in the behind-the-scenes picture from Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing two roles in the upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor has been on a roll with back-to-back hits in the past year and the audiences are really looking forward to seeing him in this Imtiaz Ali’s directorial.
View this post on Instagram
Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya ❤️ Meet my other half #Raghu ???????????? #Kal #1990 ???????????? #LoveAajkal ????
A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jan 20, 2020 at 11:33pm PST
Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14.
