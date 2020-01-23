Kartik Aaryan poses like Salman Khan in the behind-the-scenes picture from Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing two roles in the upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan. The actor has been on a roll with back-to-back hits in the past year and the audiences are really looking forward to seeing him in this Imtiaz Ali’s directorial.

In a picture that he recently posted, Kartik Aaryan is seen posing like Salman Khan from Maine Pyaar Kiya as he portrays Raghu from 1990. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan is seen dressed in a school uniform as he dons a clean-shaven look. He posted the picture with the caption, “Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya ❤️ Meet my other half #Raghu ????????????#Kal #1990 ????????????#LoveAajkal ????”

Take a look at it.

Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya ❤️ Meet my other half #Raghu ???????????? #Kal #1990 ???????????? #LoveAajkal ????

Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on February 14.

