Tahira Kashyap celebrates her birthday with some of the closest friends from the industry!

Tahira Kashyap ringed in her 37th birthday with her favourite people from the industry. truly redefining woman power, Tahira Kashyap is a proud cancer survivor who has managed to break a lot of glass ceilings. The director is blessed to have celebrated this big day with her closest friends.

The list includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Mudassar Aziz, Nushrat Bharucha, Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre, Yami Gautam, Katrina Kaif, and many more! She posted pictures with the caption, “Thank you all for making my day so so so special!! It’s my birthdayyyyyy and I am super excited!!!????????‍♀️????????????????????❤️ #birthdaygirl #lovebirthdays #excited #happy #gratitude”

Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you all for making my day so so so special!! It’s my birthdayyyyyy and I am super excited!!!????????‍♀️????????????????????❤️ #birthdaygirl #lovebirthdays #excited #happy #gratitude

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on Jan 20, 2020 at 10:25pm PST

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Christmas in the Bahamas with wife Tahira Kashyap by his side, see photos

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results